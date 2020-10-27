Maurice “Marty” F. Baer Jr., 46, of Broadway, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Baer family home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dennis Dean Coakley, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thelma Loraine (Strawderman) Earnhart, 73, of Luray, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
James “Patrick” Eppard, 55, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Norma F. Lam, 86, at resident at Willow Estates in Penn Laird, and formerly of New Market, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Theis Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market is handling arrangements.
Jack Deyerele Lohr, 85, of Broadway, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Brenda Kay Morris, 59, of Broadway, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
