Robert "Bobby" Lee Breeden, 78, of Elkton, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gladys Marie (Shifflett) Collier, 88, of Staunton, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
The Rev. Dennis Odell Humphries, 85, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Buena Vista, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Buena Vista.
Stearl I. Kimble, 84, of Kearneysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Matie L. Layman, 92, of Greencastle, Pa., died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Louise Rebecca Showman, 92, of Arlington, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Virginia Hospital Center.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Richard Silas Smith, 82, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Roy Barth Warner Sr., 92, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
