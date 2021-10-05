Brandon Scott Cassell, 28, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, as a result of an ATV accident on the Hatfield & McCoy trail system in Boone County.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Phyllis Jean Gochenour, 79, of Luray, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Erma V. Hoover, 81, of Stevens, Pa., died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland, Pa.
James "Jay" Owen Horn Jr., 52, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Asa H. Kisamore Jr., 69, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Johnny Lee Knott, 58, of Luray, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Barbara Ellen Koontz, 73, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Kenneth Lee Schell Jr., 52, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the home of his parents.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Elva Sue Shaver, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Willow Estates Nursing Home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jean Louise Wilkins, 86, of Baker, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
