Karen Ann Campbell, 61, of Crimora, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Kathy Sue Lawson Dove, 58, of Singers Glen, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Judy Ann Keplinger George, 66, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
James Dwane Good, 76, of Madison, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Arrangements are by Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
Dorothy Diane Hoover, 72, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Mary Doris Joecks, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Annie Belle Miller, 98, of Mount Crawford, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mildred Frances “Kitty” Sherfey, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Theresa Elizabeth Bliss Showalter, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.