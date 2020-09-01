Catherine ‘Cathy’ Flory East, of Stuarts Draft, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by McDow Funeral Home.
Lulu ‘Lou’ Irene Heatwole, 97, of Penn Laird, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Glennette Fox Poland, 63, of Mount Jackson, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Thomas Daniel Scanlan, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ruby Olaine Teets, 84, of Fairfax, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
