Beverly A. (Olvitt) Boyers, 86, of Dover, Pa., died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Etzweiler Funeral Home in York, Pa.
Jennifer Lynn Bruno, 44, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Hawley, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charlotte Marie Cole, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at The Laurels at University Park in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Dorothy Mae Fulk, 98, of Keezletown, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
James Franklin Lohr, 89, of Broadway, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Eleanor Blosser "Ellie" McClure, 81, of New Market, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Thomas Ray "Tommy" Smith, 68, of Port Republic, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.