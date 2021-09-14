Mario Alberto Bianchi, 52, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard "Rick" Douglas Hevener, 63, of Clover Hill, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John E. Hicklin, 68, of Riverton, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Winifred June McConnell, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nelson "Buck" Randolph Miller, 56, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Joyce Carol Morris, 78, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Frances Turner Ringgold, 91, a resident at Woodland Park at VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dr. J. Paul Wampler, 88, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Mary Anna Burner Waybright, 82, of Luray, died Saturday, Sept., 11, 2021, at her home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
