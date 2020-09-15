W. Glen Berkshire, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dr. F. Edward Comer, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Opal Gibson Dickerson Davis, 86, of Dayton, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Clara Faye Miller Dove, 84, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Dr. John Edgar Glover, 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Minnie Katharine Heishman, 84, of Rio, W.Va., died Sunday Sept. 13, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Darl Lenwood Reel, 86, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg W.Va.
