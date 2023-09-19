Wanda Lee Armentrout, 87, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carol Kay Bergdoll, 57, of Timberville, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Lloyd Ormond Bishop, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
David Robert Brillhart, 75, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at his home.
Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson is handling arrangements.
Mark Daniel Campbell, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Karl Kwolek, 82, of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Terry Edward Runion, 83, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Wilmer Donnie Simmons, 82, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Alfred Eli Wilson, 58, of Staunton, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Grottoes.
