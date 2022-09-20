Henry Michael Grady, 90, of Mount Airy, Md., died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lorien Mount Airy.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home in Mount Airy, Md.
Loy Allen Hartman, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Warren Hersh, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Zachary Burton Jones, 37, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Roy S. Palmer, 57, of Weyers Cave, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Tommie Sue Richardson, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Sergio Enrique “Quique” Silveira, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
John H. Smith, 67, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Paul William Swartz, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Hazel Elizabeth "Betty" Turner, 93, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.