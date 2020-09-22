David Carl Berg, 94, of Maysville, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Connie Elizabeth Kibler Campbell, 70, of Luray, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Mary Smith Liskey, 92, of Dayton, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bernice Cubbage Mouberry, 61, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Jeffrey Lynn Plogger, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory in Lexington.
Samuel Jacob Showalter, 70, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
