Starless Clayton “Buck” Cook, 61, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Lou (Vines) Daggy, 83, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Floyd Houston Henderson Jr., 93, of Broadway, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Carol Faye Moseley, 90, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donna S. (Parker) Walker, 62, of Dayton, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.