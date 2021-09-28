Carolyn Sue (Ray) Crites, 71, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Carroll Douglas Dofflemyer, 97, of Luray, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Wanda Marie (Borror) Ellis, 74, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Daniel “Magoo” William McGee, 68, of Lost City, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Harland C. Mongold, 93, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Marjorie Tate Ridgway, 100, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Harman House at VMRC.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles "Chip" Lewis Shank II, 55, of Richmond, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Cremation Choice of Virginia.
George Allen Simmons, 74, of New Market, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Maynard Lee "Pops" Sites, 79, of Keezletown, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn LaVonne Allen Van Pelt, 89, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Cynthia Walters, 71, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.