Frederic Scott Conrad of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
James Edward "Jed" Conrad, 85, of Fort Seybert, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Ann (Smith) Haslacker, 74, of Woodbridge, and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Seth Lee Hizer, 30, of Elkton, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock.
George E. King, 68, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Jacob Keith Kisamore, 94, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Nancy Lou Breeden Lam, 82, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Joseph William Malcolm, 86, of Fort Run, Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
James Paul Meadows, 87, of Elkton, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Luray.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Sharon Jean Phares, 78, of Circleville, W.Va. died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Donald Lee Riggleman, 85, of Broadway, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mary Ann Siever, 76, of Criders, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty Jo Thompson, 86, of Riverton, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Berkeley Springs Healthcare Center in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.