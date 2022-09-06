Doris June Acton, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Bryan, 81, of Broadway, and formerly of Franklin, La., died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Brenda Alger Conley, 75, of Elkton, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
David Franklin Dean, 82, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wilda Louise Baldwin George, 89, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
William Douglas George Sr., 76, of Little River, S.C., died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Mildred Owen Thomas Glover, 88, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of South Boston, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in South Boston.
Hilda Joyce Harlow, 94, of Rawley Springs, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Junior Ray Hinkle, 61, of Harrisonburg, died Nov. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Varley Lambert Jr., 73, of Singers Glen, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Irene E. Parker, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Robert Wayne Roadcap, 57, of Timberville, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Susan Ann Smith, 66, of Elkton, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Henrietta Cynthia "Cindy Lou" Wolford, 48, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.