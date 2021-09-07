Joann Rone Lam, 77, of Elkton, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Elkton.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Edward Oscar Lindberg, 97, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Donald Wayne Long, 71, of Timberville, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jimmie Lewis Propst, 88, of Hinton, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
John Wesley Roles Jr., 65, of Luray, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Frances Lenore Pulver Shrader, 89, of Timberville, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Karen Kuykendall Smith, 68, of Timberville, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Corine Evelyn Wilkins, 93, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
