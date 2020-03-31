Gary Wilson Beasley, 69, of Timberville, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Donald Lee Campbell, 78, of Shenandoah, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ronald Lee "Butch" Curry, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Barbara Lamma Kent, 77, of Broadway, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Barbara Ann Newman, 53, of Dayton, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.