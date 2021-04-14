Marvin Roy Carr, 71, of Charlottesville, and formerly of Grant County, W.Va., died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Douglas "Doug" Carl Grandle, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wilmer Harrison Shumaker Jr., 75, of Dayton, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Williams, 45, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes.
