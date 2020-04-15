Earl Raymond "Jack" Batman Jr., 87, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabiliation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Kathleen Koontz Grimes, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at VMRC.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Virginia (Garber) Geiser Jennings, 97, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Shirley Pennybacker Propst, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Pauline White Woods died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
