Sharon (McMullan) Brunk, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Staunton Post Acute and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
The Reverend Alfred Fogleman, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Gary Lee Powell, 61, of Bridgewater, died March 30, 2023 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Earl L. Schrock, 92, of Harrisonburg died April 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
David George Wright, 92, of Harrisonburg, died on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Yoder House-VMRC.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
