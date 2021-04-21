Richard “Kelley” Good, 93, of Broadway, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ruth Mae Swope Knowles, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Brian Lester, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lorna Armstrong Lutz, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Roger Dale Siever, 77, of Stephens City, died Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
