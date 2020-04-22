Derika Shae Crites, 18, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, April 17, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Judy Ann Mathias, 75, of Timberville, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at the home of her son in Waynesboro.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Joyce Alexander McDonald, 86, of Mount Sidney, died Monday, April 20, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Arnauld F. Scafidi, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
