Jenny Lynn Dove, 57, of Martinsburg, W.Va., died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Melba Eunice Weston Grove, 101, of New Market, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Loyd Ervin Milstead died Friday, April 21, 2023, in Bradenton Fla.
Arrangements are by Good Earth Crematory in Bradenton, Fla.
Louise Knight Morris, 87, of Penn Laird, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janis Ann Scruggs, 87, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Woodstock.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson.
