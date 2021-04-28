John Grove Baugher, 88, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
John Stanley Brady, 70, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Monday, April 26, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Anna Rebecca Reedy Driver, 93, of Timberville, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Judy Hammer Harold, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Sarah Ellen Holloway Kalin, 78, of Crouse, N.C., died Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Carpenter Funeral Home in Cherryville, N.C.
Merlyn E. Ludwig, 78, of Edinburg, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at U.Va. Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Virginia Grace Riggleman, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Drema G. Taylor, 76, of Hinton, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Life Center of New Market.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
