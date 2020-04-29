Grace Fitzsimmons, 99, of Woodstock, died Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Donald Wayne Gibson, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Michael Anthony Smith, 56, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
William “Bill” Durand Trout, 84, of Rockingham, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Carolyn Landis (Charles) Wenger, 76, of Ephrata, Pa., died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Fairmount Homes.
Arrangements are by Stradling Funeral Homes in Ephrata, Pa.
