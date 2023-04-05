Larry Randolph Baugher, 75, of Elkton, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Cory Scott Hanson, 25, of Baker, W.Va., died Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Gwen Ellen Rhodes, 81, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Raymond Gary Simmons, 74, of Timberville, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
