Owen Kenneth Eye, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Brookdale Retirement Home in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling Arrangements.
George E. Haliburton, of Staunton, died Monday, April 4, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Carole Hedrick Hartman, 75, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, April 4, 2022.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Nora Frances Merica, 95, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Barbara Ann “SiSi” Payne, 84, formerly of Elkton, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
