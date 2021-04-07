Naomi Olwen Blay, 94, of Timberville, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Geraldine "Mickey" T. Buhl, of New Market, and formerly of Vienna, died Monday, March 29, 2021.
Arrangements are by Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna.
Marjorie Louise Fulk Carr, 95, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Carroll Lee Foltz, 88, of Shenandoah, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Ernest Eugene Henton, 90, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ellen Mae Lamb, 83, of Timberville, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Patricia An Moran, 47, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
