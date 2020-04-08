Iva Marie “Susie” Bland, 63, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Hurl Garland Combs, 70, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, April 6, 2020, at the WVU’s Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Danny Eugene Cost, 70, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Daniel Snyder Hottel, 94, of Woodstock, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Pine Meadow Assisted Living.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Earl Lee Huffer, 80, of Mount Solon, died Monday, April 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Darrell John McComber, 78, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Shena Danielle See, 32, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, April 3, 2020, in Cabins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Holly Holsinger Tutwiler, 56, of Bridgewater, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Joyce Waldschlager, 77, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, April 6, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Billy Ashby Wright, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Accordius Health.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
