Robert Lee Batton, 80, of Richmond, died Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Arrangements are by Cremation Choice of Virginia.
Turner A. “Pete” Fadeley, 100, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Woodland Park Circle at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lynn Anthony "Tony" Hedrick, 59, of Stanley, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Renata Lee Ritchie Layman, 67, of Rockingham, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jessie Pauline Lohr Long, 93, of Broadway, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Kenneth Lee Riley, 73, of Linden, Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Margaret Claire Yancey, 92, of Luray, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
