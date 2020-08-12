Karin R. Ellis, 91, of Hot Springs, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Dorothy “Sue” Smith Elswick, 80, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Larry “Mick” Alvin George, 66, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Tracy Dawn Pennington, 42, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and formerly of Riverton, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Martinsburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Jeremy Anthony Propst, 45, of Circleville, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Circleville.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Donald E. Smith Jr., 62, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ronald Wade Stover, 72, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Larry Earl “Nub” VanMeter, 72, of Cabins, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Nina Grace Wratchford, 88, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Carolyn Kay Wright, 68, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Garden City, S.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
