David Leroy Heestand, 79, of Staunton, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at King's Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Sarah Elizabeth Knowles, 34, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Arthur Raymond "Ray" Simmons, 94, of Quicksburg, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the home of his son, Kenny Simmons, near Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Carolyn Louise Simmons, 70, of Broadway, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.