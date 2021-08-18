Lt. Col. William W. Bird Jr., of Sterling, Mass., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Miles Funeral Home in Sterling, Mass.
Eston S. Fleisher, 92, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Robert Charles Luse, 91, of Mount Jackson, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Brittany Catina Reel, 22, of Augusta, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Vincent J. Senko, 71, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Bethel Park, Pa., died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joan Koontz Shifflett, 85, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Genevieve Elizabeth Scott Strawderman, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.