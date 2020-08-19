Eunice E. Argenbright Arey, 90, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Clara Ellen Frazier Dean, 89, of Elkton, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Kenneth Wayne Dispanet, 75, of New Market, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Frank Stevan Hissong, 76, of Rockingham, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Brookdale in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
SuzAnn Sloop Sitar, 78, of Romney, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney, W.Va.
