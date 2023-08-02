Teresa Diane Adamson, 62, of Timberville, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, while a patient at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Ann Elizabeth McKay Arnold, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Marion A. Becker, 93, of Rockingham, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Sunnyside Healthcare Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
The Rev. Thomas Lowell Deal, 89, of Luray, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Charlottesville.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
1st. Sgt. Thomas "Tommy" Denney Sr. died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Alpha Wing, Martinsburg Veterans Palliative Care Unit Community Living Center.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Steward Samuel Jordan, 90, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Larry Wayne "Pops" Kite, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Paul David Miller Sr., 67, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Keyser Healthcare in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
John Price Riggleman, 78, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and formerly of Moorefield, died Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Thomas Harrison Shumaker, 52, of Staunton, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nancy Reynard Sinclair, 71, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at her home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Vernon Robert "Bob" Swick, 83, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, July 31, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ward (Jimmy) Trobaugh, 92, of Concord, N.C., and formerly of Mount Crawford, Va., died Jan 25, 2023, at his home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.