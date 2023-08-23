Judy Awtrey Bates, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wayne Edward Booker Sr., 85, of Canton, Ga., died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Arrangements are by Lauren Zimmerman Gross Funeral Home in Roswell, Ga.
Nancy Revercomb Brubaker, 91, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Lewis Carrier Jr., 73, of Fort Defiance, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Staunton Post Acute and Rehab.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lowell L. Koontz, 78, of Glen Allen, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Carolyn "Midge" Leslie, 80, of Elkton, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Lorice Lowery, 72, of Elkton, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Richard "Dick" Lee Souder, 71, of Timberville, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
