Bernice Jean Custer, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Deaner Funeral Home in Berlin, Pa.
Maynard Stanley Dofflemyer, 74, of Elkton, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roy William Evans, 61, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Oliver Richard Schreck, infant, of Grottoes, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Margaret Wood Seaman, 84, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Perlie Ray Simmons, 82, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Louie Zirkle Will, 94, of New Market, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
