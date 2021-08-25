Michael Todd Cole, 55, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Nora Lynn “Linnie” Hartman, 90, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Mitchell "Mose" Kalin Jr., 77, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Lincolnton, N.C.
Arrangements are by Carpenter Porter Funeral and Cremation Services in Cherryville, N.C.
Gregory "Greg" Gerald Knupp, 71, of Monroe, N.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Gordon Funeral Home in Monroe, N.C.
Jane Mildred Kingree Moyers, 82, of Rockingham, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Allie F. Snyder, 88, of Shenandoah, and formerly of Elkton, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in McGaheysville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John Leslie Zimmerer, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.