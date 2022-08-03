Virginia Ruth Dorow, a resident at White Birch Communities in Rockingham, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Brenda Kaye (Gooden) Garrison, 72, of Grottoes, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
William Baylor Hanger, 78, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Robert Andrew “Bob” King, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Robert “Nank” Nankivell Jr., 61, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Judith Anne Monger Shifflett, 81, of Elkton, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
