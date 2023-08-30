Virgie Ann Cardin Baugher, 74, of Elkton, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Clinton Ann (Johnson) Bowers, 92, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Augusta Health Care Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
The Rev. J. Harry Hall, 98, of Massanutten, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Paul Lynwood Hatcher, 80, of Staunton, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Tommy Lee Jones, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alma Click Long, 101, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Nellie Mae Miller, 89, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Ellen Wilkins Moyer, 76, of Bergton, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Gary Stanley Woods, 69, of Mount Solon, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
