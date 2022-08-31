Phillip Edward Burriss, 51, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Alice Elaine Welton Eye, 86, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
David Lee Hensley, 64, of Elkton, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jeffrey Hunter McQuain, 66, of New Market, and formerly of Potomac, Md., and Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Gerard Thomas “Gerry” Reynolds, 74, of Moorefield, W.Va., and formerly of Stephens City, Va., died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
