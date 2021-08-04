William Marion Clinedinst, 77, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Laura Elaine Goodman, 65, of Elkton, and formerly of Annandale, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the home of Stephen and Missy Hinkle, with whom she resided for the last five months.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Kathryn Johnson Graham, 68, of Keezletown, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Roland Hummel Grapes, 89, of Cabins, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
