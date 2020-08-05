Nellie Virginia Dellinger Coffman, 93, of Mount Jackson, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Lowell Herring Good, 72, of Henrico, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Bennett Funeral Home in Glen Allen.
Ralph Life, 71, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home in Hilliard, Ohio.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Elwood Ralph Link Jr., 80, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home.
Doris Lee Phillips, 89, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Richard Printz II, 63, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Alan Joe Puffenbarger, 62, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Harold Puffenbarger, 87, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Miriam Rohrer Odom Smith, 97, of Brevard, N.C., and formerly of Bridgewater, Va., died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
