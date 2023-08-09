Russell Scott Hensley, 60, of Honaunau, Hawaii, and formerly of Elkton, Va., died April 19, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Dodo Mortuary in Hilo, Hawaii.
Joyce DeBolt Miller, 90, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ronnie Gene Runion, 71, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Luella Gay See, 89, of Broadway, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Wendell Brook Stump, 69, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Myrtle Joyce Washington, 89, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Barbara Ellen (Barger) Wenger, 81, of Dayton, Va., and Sun City Center, Fla., died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
