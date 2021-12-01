Fred Thardus McAbee, 77, of Elkton, and formerly of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Frank John Soucek, 92, of Mechanicsville, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia.
Arthur Douglas Van Hyning, "Big A", 79, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
