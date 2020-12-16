Betty Turner Acker, 98, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Erla Mae Ault, 67, of Rawlings, Md., died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
David Paul Champ, 61, of Maysville, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Charles Jacob Conkling, 46, of Charleston, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Crystal Louise (Leggett) Dallas, 74, of Luray, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
LaVonne Lena (Snyder) Garber, 82, of Broadway, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Dorothy Mae Gochenour, 69, of New Market, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Charlotte Moyers Kibler, 96, a resident of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Edward “Bill” Litzenberg Sr., 76, Churchville, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Augusta Health.
Arrangements are being handled by Bear Funeral Home.
Charles Edward Massie, 61, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Robert Lynn “Bobby” McCoy, 72, of Waynesboro, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Rudolph Hiner Shiflett, 86, of Warrenton, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Jean Ann Wall, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
