Janet Louise Jenkins, 85, of Rockingham, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at HHRC.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Charles "Poochie" E. Knight Jr., 78, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Forrest Wayne Monger, 82, of Elkton, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Willa "Jean" Morris, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linda Sue Scheimreif, 77, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock.
Nellie Catherine Smith Strong, 99, of Luray and Roanoke, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are by Oakey's Funeral Service in Vinton Va.
Olin Ray Warner, 77, of Maysville, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.