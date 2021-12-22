Nellie Grace (Mitchell) Hines, 87, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Anna Margaret Miller, 90, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Myers, 41, of Roanoke, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Augusta Health.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Joseph Vincent Struse Jr., 68, of Rockingham, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
