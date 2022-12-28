Helen Lucile Cowger, 95, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
John Edward Hardy, 90, of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Ada Mallow Judy, 83, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Riverton.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Steven Craig Judy, 63, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Cora Virginia Kingree, 92, of Edinburg, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Thomas Lee Moyers, 58, of Harrisonburg, died the week before Christmas.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Charles Ernest Nesselrodt, 81, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Gregory Eric Sayre, 53, of Troy, Va., died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by A Better Cremation in Charlottesville.
Samuel Curry Wilkins, 51, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Jo Ann (Thurber) Wonderley, 89, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
