Jennifer Barbour Biller, 50, of New Market, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Mary Frances "Francie" Martin Campbell, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Walter Thomas Dean, 91, of Grottoes, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Joel Alexis Harnois, 69, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Marie Chen Horng, 73, of Luray, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, of complications from COVID-19.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Jane (Gilmore) Redman Johnson, 89, of Petersburg, Va., died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Roanoke.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Linda Louise Minnick Lam, 74, of Elkton, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Pearlene Liskey, 78, of Elkton, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Winston Ray Liskey Sr., 78, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Bryce William Miller, 19, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, due to injuries from an automobile accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Michael Anthony Richman, 62, of Quicksburg, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Bruce Leon Taylor, 91, of New Market, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Marvin Douglas "Doug" Wager, 78, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles Warner Jr., 92, of Circleville, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Olie Willis Whetzel, 82, of Dorcas, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
